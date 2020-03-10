The trial began Tuesday morning for a Rochester man charged in the death of his newborn child, who was born at 26 weeks following an alleged assault.
After a full day of jury selection, eight women and six men were seated in Olmsted County District Court to hear the case of Chaz Moore.
Moore, 22, pleaded not guilty in April 2018 to first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault of an unborn child, first-degree assault, second-degree assault of an unborn child and third-degree assault — all felonies. Moore also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault.
Opening statements began Tuesday morning in Olmsted County District Court.
“One shove,” Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Arianna Whitney said repeatedly. That was all it took for a woman to go from standing to lying flat, from a healthy 26-week pregnancy to an emergency cesarean section and for a baby being born to dying.
Whitney told the jury they would learn that on the morning of Sept. 21, 2017, the woman was wakened by noises in her residence and learned that it was her ex-boyfriend Moore yelling and looking at her phone.
Moore allegedly smashed her phone, grabbed her upper arms, causing bruising, shoved her onto the bed and tipped over her nightstand and couch before leaving.
The woman drove herself to the hospital after the alleged incident and ended up having an emergency cesarean. Her baby was born at 2 lbs, 3 ounces and was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit, Whitney told the jury.
Whitney told the jury that the defense would present its own medical expert, who ruled it was coincidental that the woman needed an emergency cesarean shortly after the alleged assault. But she said that two doctors working in the medical examiner’s office would testify that the woman suffered a placental abruption hours before the emergency c-section.
The baby’s death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner at Mayo Clinic. The medical examiner “opined that the baby’s premature birth was caused by (Moore’s) assault and the baby’s medical complications were a result of her premature birth,” the criminal complaint states.
Whitney told the jury that the evidence will leave no doubt that Moore assaulted the woman, causing her to go into labor and for the baby to die.
Whitney said the woman had a healthy pregnancy until she was “assaulted in a fit of rage.”
“Grief does not equal guilt,” defense attorney A.L. Brown told the jury.
The loss of a baby naturally tugs at one’s heartstrings, and it is a difficult task to put such a loss aside, he said.
"But that is exactly what the jury will have to do in this case, Brown said. "Their verdict will not be based on emotion, but on science.
“If the science can’t get you through to beyond a reasonable doubt, you have to acquit,” Brown said.
The science, Brown told the jury, will show that it is not medically possible to determine the exact time of the placental abruption and that sometimes placental abruptions occur spontaneously and for unknown reasons.
“This is not a case about jealousy, this is a case about science,” Brown said. “It’s science or bust. Nothing else will do. No emotion, whether it be grief, anger or jealousy — it’s science.”
Brown told the jury they will learn that neither doctor who made the autopsy ruling had all of the information to make the determination. Brown said the doctors didn’t know the build of the woman or Moore or that the bed was “mere inches” from her body. He said the doctors didn’t know the level of force used or that the bed was a pillow top.
Both Brown and Whitney mentioned Snapchat conversations and Google searches the woman did days before the assault that may have indicated she experienced pain.
The lawyer told the jury that the doctors didn’t know that after the alleged assault, the woman was able to get up, walk around and escort Moore out of her home.
“You may not leave this courtroom liking Chaz Moore,” Brown said. “Chaz Moore is not the issue … Follow the science and we can grieve later.”