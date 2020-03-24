Two men are being held on conditional bail Monday after they were arrested late last week in connection to a shooting that injured a 22-year-old man.
Davoren Lanell Broussard, 29, of Brooklyn Park, and Dashaun Earl Pittman, 21, were arrested Thursday night in the 600 block of Circle Court Southwest for their alleged involvement in a shooting.
A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh, according to court documents.
Pittman appeared in Olmsted County District Court Monday on charges of second-degree assault and possession of ammo/any firearm with a conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. Judge Pamela King set conditional bail at $25,000 and unconditional bail at $50,000. Pittman’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 1.
Broussard also appeared in court Monday on charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence-reckless disregard terror and possession of ammo/any firearm with a conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. Judge King set conditional bail at $10,000 and unconditional bail at $25,000.
Rochester police were called at 11:05 p.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Circle Court Southwest for a report of a shooting. Broussard and Pittman were found inside a residence in that area.
A 0.40 caliber casing was found outside the home's front door, according to court documents. Officers found the magazine well of a black pistol folded into a hand towel that had been placed between the washing machine and the dryer.
Police found the injured 22-year-old man in a car on his way to the hospital.
The man reportedly told police he had gone to the residence to check on a woman he had not heard from and once there was confronted by Broussard, who pulled out a gun and started waving it in the man's face, court documents state.
Pittman is alleged to have been the person who fired the shot, according to court documents. He reportedly told police that the gun accidentally went off.