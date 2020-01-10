Two people were arrested early Friday after Rochester police said one of them stole a van that was left running outside of a South Broadway Avenue hotel.
Rochester police were called Thursday night to 1230 S. Broadway Ave. for a report of a stolen 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van.
Officers found the van around 1:55 a.m. Friday on West Circle Drive near 41st Street Northwest, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. An officer was driving in the opposite direction of the van and turned around to follow it but did not turn on the squad's emergency lights. Moilanen said the van sped up to get away from police.
The officer followed the van for a distance and located it stopped in a snowbank in the 5000 block of 32nd Avenue Northwest with both doors open and the engine running. A short time later, officers located the man they said was driving the van.
Brett Kurth, 27, was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession and felony theft of a motor vehicle. After he was taken to the jail, police allegedly found a small amount of methamphetamine in Kurth's possession.
Judge Debra Jacobson set unconditional bail at $15,000.
While looking for Kurth and his passenger, police located footprints in the snow and a container of suspected liquid meth. Police located a woman, identified as 23-year-old Rochester resident Ashlynn Newman.
Newman was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Jacobson set conditional bail at $4,000 and unconditional bail at $10,000.