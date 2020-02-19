AUSTIN -- An Austin man is being held on $500,000 conditional bail for allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a man and firing a gun.
Cham Nygare Gilo, 21, is charged in Mower County District Court with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. Gilos is also facing two charges for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence.
He made his first appearance in court on the charges on Tuesday when Judge Jeffrey Kritzer set conditional bail at $500,000 and unconditional bail at $1 million. Gilo's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27.
A 17-year-old Austin male is also facing charges in connection with the alleged incident. The teenager is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-degree burglary. Charging language indicates that the teenager did not commit the offenses but “aided and abetted another.” While court records for the 17-year-old are publicly available, the Post Bulletin does not typically name juveniles until they are sentenced.
Austin police were called around 12:15 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 100 block of 13th Street Northeast for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man face down on the floor actively convulsing and shaking with blood on his head and on the floor near his head, according to the criminal complaint. Police found a spent shell casing underneath his chest when they rolled him over.
The man believed he had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital and it was determined that he had not been shot, but the injuries were a result of being beaten with a gun. His head wounds required staples to close. The man was able to tell police that a person knocked on his door and when the man answered it, the person pushed themselves in and began assaulting him. The person was wearing a gas mask.
A video camera in the area of the apartment captured what police believed to be the suspect fleeing the area in a white passenger car. An alert for the vehicle was sent out, which prompted a response from Albert Lea police officers about prior contact with the vehicle.
Austin police went to the car’s registered owner’s address and located the vehicle parking in the driveway. “In plain sight in the vehicle was the gas mask,” according to the complaint. Police determined the 17-year-old was driving the car that night. The teenager told officers he was at a friend’s house that night when he received a call from “Fooley” asking for a ride around midnight, the complaint states. The teen allegedly told police he believed Gilo was going to fight someone but did not know about a gun.
Police determined that Gilo went by the nickname of “KOA Fooley.” Gilo was located at his girlfriend’s Austin residence. Officers searched the home and reportedly located a black jacket with blood on it, bloody paper towels, a three-fourths full box of ammunition, a single .40 caliber round, a .40 caliber magazine that appeared to be full as well as other black clothes.