Two men were arrested late Thursday after they were allegedly involved in a shooting that injured a 22-year-old Rochester man.
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Friday that a 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested in connection to the incident. Moilanen did not release the men’s identities as neither had been charged.
Police were called around 11:05 p.m. to the 600 block of Circle Court Southwest for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, the injured 22-year-old man was not on scene. Police learned he was being driven to a hospital by a 17-year-old woman, Moilanen said.
At the residence where the shooting is alleged to have occurred, Moilanen said police could tell there were people inside but no one would come to the door. Officers were concerned there might be other victims inside. Using a loudspeaker, police ordered those inside of the home to come out. A 17-year-old and a 21-year-old woman exited as well as a 21-year-old man, Moilanen said. The man was taken into custody.
Police entered the residence and found a 29-year-old man hiding inside. He came out after police threaten to release a police dog, Moilanen said. He was also arrested.
Near the door of the mobile home, police found a spent shell casing, Moilanen said.
The 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries were not expected to be life threatening. Police believe the shooting may have been over a woman.