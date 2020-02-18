STEWARTVILLE — Two people were arrested early Monday morning after the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the pair broke into an empty home.
Joshua Bale, 37, and Ashley Akemann, 35, were arrested around 3:05 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Nightingale Avenue Northwest, according to Sgt. James Schueller.
A neighbor called law enforcement after hearing glass breaking and seeing a car pull into a garage. When deputies arrived, they found fresh tracks in the deep snow leading to a broken window and torn window screen, Schueller said.
Additional officers were called and members of the Rochester Police Department as well as the Minnesota State Patrol responded. A perimeter was set up around the house and loud speaker announcements were made to have people exit.
A man, later identified as Bale, eventually left through the front door. When Bale was arrested, he told told law enforcement no one else was inside the house. But deputies knew that to be untrue, as earlier when they were shining a light into a window, they shined it right in the face of a woman.
Law enforcement entered the house and found Akemann.
Bale and Akemann were both booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charges of felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor fourth-degree damage to property.