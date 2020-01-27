Two men arrested following a traffic stop early Friday made their first appearances Monday in Olmsted County District Court on felony charges.
Christopher Julio Flores, 35, of Rochester, is charged with felony counts of first-degree controlled substance crime-sales, first-degree controlled substance crime-possession and fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
Judge Debra Jacobson set conditional bail at $30,000 and unconditional bail at $75,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5.
Jerry Montanez-Figueroa, 35, is charged with felony counts of first-degree controlled substance crime-sales, first-degree controlled substance crime-possession and fifth-degree controlled substance possession. Police said Montanez-Figueroa had no permanent address.
Judge Jacobson set conditional bail at $30,000 and unconditional bail at $75,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5.
Rochester Police officers conducted a traffic stop shortly after 12:15 a.m. Friday of a Chevy Tahoe that failed to signal a lane change. An officer recognized the vehicle and knew the person who routinely drives it had a warrant for his arrest, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The officer stopped the vehicle in the area of North Broadway Avenue and Northern Hills Drive.
As officers activated their emergency lights, the Tahoe was very slow to stop, making officers believe that the driver was trying to conceal something or access a weapon, according to the criminal complaint. Once stopped, officers ordered the driver, identified as Flores, out of the vehicle and detained him. A passenger, identified as Montanez-Figueroa, was also removed from the vehicle.
Police said Flores smelled of marijuana and there was residue on his pants. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted. Police reportedly found multiple bags containing suspected methamphetamine weighing a combined total of approximately 58 grams, according to the criminal complaint. Officers also found approximately 43 grams of marijuana as well as a digital scale, two stolen license plates, two 0.40 caliber bullets and four shotgun shells.
Both men claimed to know nothing of the drugs inside the vehicle.