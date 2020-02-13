Fatal crash
Minnesota State Patrol officers mark the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 90 at mile marker 201 west of Stewartville Thursday morning, February 13, 2020 where two people were declared dead at the scene. (Ken Klotzbach/kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

DEXTER - Two people died in a one-vehicle crash this morning on I-90, between Dexter and Stewartville.

Sgt. Troy Christianson of Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the deaths. It happened at around 7 a.m. about two miles west of Stewartville
 
"A pickup was westbound on I-90, when the driver lost control, went through center median rolled and came to finally rest on the eastbound shoulder," said Christianson this morning.
 
There were four people in the truck. The driver and a backseat passenger were ejected when the truck rolled and were killed.
 
The other two passengers were transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance from the scene. Christianson described their injuries as non-life threatening.
 
Eastbound traffic was detoured from Dexter to Stewartville as the State Patrol investigated the crash. 
 
The detour was to exit 193, east on Highway 16 to Highway 63 north to Stewartville where it connects with I-90. Traffic opened back up at 10 a.m.

