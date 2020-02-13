Sgt. Troy Christianson of Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the deaths. It happened at around 7 a.m. about two miles west of Stewartville
Sgt. Troy Christianson of Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the deaths. It happened at around 7 a.m. about two miles west of Stewartville
Detour route for I-90 eastbound is exit at Dexter (Exit # 193), east on Hwy 16 to Hwy 63 north to Stewartville where highway connects with I-90. Closure expected for several hours. https://t.co/PkhevLygbU— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) February 13, 2020