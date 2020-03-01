Two families with children were displaced by an apartment fire Sunday night. Staff from the American Red Cross said the organization is helping the two families secure a place to stay after the incident.
No one was injured in fire.
The Rochester Fire Department was called to the 900 block of 40th Street Northwest sometime after 9 p.m. for a report of a fire alarm.
Crews on the scene found the building sprinkler system activated and water flowing from at least one upstairs apartment. The extent of damage to the building was not immediately available.