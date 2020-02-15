LYLE -- Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Lyle.
Members of the Minnesota State Patrol, Lyle Fire Department and Lyle first responders were called to a crash just after 12:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 218 north of Lyle, according to a state patrol crash report.
A southbound 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Brett Alan Frank collided with a northbound 2008 Subaru Outback driven by Sarah Mae Ehret. Road conditions were listed as dry.
Frank, 41, of Lyle, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the crash report. Frank was wearing a seat belt.
Ehret, 53, of Austin, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the crash report. She was wearing a seat belt.