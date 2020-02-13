DEXTER - Two people are reportedly dead in a crash this morning on I-90, between Dexter and Stewartville.
The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the deaths to media. It happened at around 7 a.m.
Drivers should avoid that part of I-90, if possible.
The rollover occurred about two miles west of Stewartville in the eastbound lane of the highway. Officials expect that lane to be closed for several hours.
Authorities said the detour route for I-90 eastbound is ext 193, east on Highway 16 to Highway 63 north to Stewartville where it connects with I-90.
This is a developing story.
Detour route for I-90 eastbound is exit at Dexter (Exit # 193), east on Hwy 16 to Hwy 63 north to Stewartville where highway connects with I-90. Closure expected for several hours. https://t.co/PkhevLygbU— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) February 13, 2020