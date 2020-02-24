ORONOCO — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for two Texas men believed to be in the area stealing mail.
Deputies were called around 7:20 p.m. Saturday by a resident in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue Southwest in Oronoco. The 39-year-old man told deputies he saw a white Jeep Cherokee with Texas plates driving in the area and going through several mailboxes, Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said.
The caller followed the vehicle but lost it in the 9000 block of County Road 3 Northwest. Deputies learned that while "not a lot" of mail was taken, a credit card was stolen, Behrns said. The credit card was used to purchase about $1,200 worth of merchandise at the south Walmart in Rochester.
Law enforcement was able to identify two suspects. The men — a 41-year-old from Pearland, Texas, and a 38-year-old from Grapeland, Texas — had not been located as of Monday morning.
Behrns said it is believed that the men have been in other parts of Minnesota as well. Deputies found mail from Goodhue County and Shakopee.