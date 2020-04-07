How to file COVID-19 complaints

The Attorney General’s Office established a dedicated COVID-19-specific complaint form which can be found at www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Forms/COVID19Complaint.asp

The form can be used to report fraud, health-related scams, government imposter and financial relief scams, cyber crime, financial crime, hate crime, or other civil or criminal law concerns.

Minnesotans with any concerns or complaints about unlawful activity related to COVID-19 may also call the Attorney General’s office (651) 296-3353 or (800) 657-3787.

Complaints can also be submitted to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at (866) 720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov.