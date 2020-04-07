On Monday, U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the formation of the Minnesota COVID-19 Action Team.
The coordinated statewide effort is focused on investigating and prosecuting unlawful activity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as hate crimes, cyber scams and fraud.
“We have seen a range of behaviors that are just unacceptable,” Ellison said. “We are not going to allow profiteering off of the pandemic or abusive or violent behavior against our neighbors. It is our job to protect the public interest, so we are going to do that.”
A COVID-19 specific complaint form has been added to the AG’s website.
The team will service as a clearing house for reports and complaints the public submits to the AG’s office or any federal, state, or local agency.
“We are coming together to make sure we are serving information as best as we can,” MacDonald said. “We are targeting certain wrongdoing and making sure that with our respective offices we are bringing our expertise that we have in each of the areas that we are targeting to work together to protect Minnesota.”
Through outreach, investigation, enforcement and prosecution, the MCAT will address reports of COVID-19-related unlawful activity, including fraud scams, price gouging, hoarding of essential medical supplies, schemes targeting economic impact payments and phishing emails and other cybercrimes, according to a news release from the team.
MCAT is a partnership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, the Minnesota Attorney General and the Minnesota County Attorneys Association. By partnering with the county attorneys association, MacDonald said they are able to reach the state’s 87 counties.
“Everybody is fearful that there will be people out there taking advantage, exploiting in some way, and the three jurisdictions have proactively gotten together and said, 'Let's be out in front of this thing,’” Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said.
The public, Ellison said, plays a vital role in making reports.
In addition to working to curb wrongdoing and tracking investigations and prosecutions, the team will be making additional outreach efforts to make sure people understand how to protect themselves and loved ones.
MacDonald encouraged people to hang up on scammers using robocalls, verify information by contacting trusted sources to confirm it is accurate and know who you are buying from. She also cautioned people to not click on links from sources they do not know as it could be trying to download viruses onto your computer.
“We are all in this together. Together we will get through,” MacDonald said. “Stay calm and cool, and we got you.”