Colder air returns Sunday night with chances for freezing drizzle and potential for light icing on untreated roads.
Freezing drizzle will transition to accumulating snow on Monday, becoming widespread in the afternoon and evening before diminishing late Monday night.
Travel will become difficult across the area, especially along and north of I-94 where the heaviest snowfall will occur.
Continue to monitor the latest forecast as forecast snowfall amounts are refined.
Overview:
- Widespread rainfall has ended. Rivers will continue to rise through the first half of the week with minor flooding possible in some areas.
- A lull in active weather expected today with mild temperatures. Colder air returns tonight, bringing the possibility of some freezing drizzle and light icing to much of the area.
- Transition to widespread accumulating snow on Monday, continuing through Monday night. Medium confidence in snowfall amounts at this point, but high confidence in higher amounts (6 to 8+") occurring along and north of I-94.
Timing:
- Freezing drizzle, potential light icing after midnight tonight through Monday morning will cause slick travel on some untreated roads.
- Widespread accumulating snow will impact travel Monday - Monday night, falling heaviest in the afternoon and evening. Depending on location, morning/afternoon commutes will be impacted.
- Accumulating snow tapers off by daybreak Tuesday, possibly with lingering impacts for Tuesday AM commute.