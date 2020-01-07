Rochester police have identified the body found along Commercial Drive Southwest near U.S. Highway 63 on Monday afternoon.
The body was that of Andre Degeneffe, 39, of Minneapolis, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Police were directed to Degeneffe's body shortly after 12:25 p.m. Monday, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. Police said it did not appear Degeneffe's death was a suicide and was most likely accidental or a medical issue. There were no signs of trauma on Degeneffe's body and no weapons were found near him.
A passing motorist called police around 12:30 p.m. to report they had seen a person lying along the fence. Perlich said Degeneffe did not have identification on him when his body was discovered by police. His body was located near a creek in the 3800 block of Commercial Drive Southwest.
"There does not appear to be any obvious trauma to the subject that would have caused his death," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in a news release.
His family reported him missing about an hour before his body was found. Degeneffe was in town for a medical appointment.
"This incident is actively being investigated," Moilanen wrote. "It does not appear at this time there is any danger to the general public."
The body was found about 0.2 miles from the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Rochester Mayo Clinic South. Police were called to the hotel around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a noise disturbance. Police were not able to say Monday if the two incidents were connected but on Tuesday morning confirmed that the room was in fact Degeneffe's.
Degeneffe was not in his room when police responded to the noise disturbance.
Around 2:50 p.m. Monday, officers were seen removing black trash bags from the hotel.