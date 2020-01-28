BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a popular Blooming Prairie business this morning.
Today around 6 a.m., fire crews in the small city about 30 miles southwest of Rochester were called out to The Bakery for a fire.
Crews have been on scene trying put out the fire for more than four hours.
Employees were in for the day at 3 a.m. to prepare baked goods when they noticed smoke inside the building around 6 a.m. and called 911.
At 9:40 a.m., fire crews from neighboring communities were dispatched to provide water tankers to the scene.
Firefighters were fighting the fire inside the building but pulled out due to the structure being unsafe.
The building of the 39-year-old business at 345 East Main St. is expected to be a total loss.
This is a developing story.