A Rochester Police Department patrol car was involved in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Friday night, resulting in minor injuries to the three occupants in the other vehicle.
Rochester Police said Officer James Ratelle was driving west on Fourth Street Southwest at 7 p.m. when the crash occurred at the intersection of South Broadway.
Ratelle was responding to a call and had his siren and lights activated, police said.
Three people in the other vehicle were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus with what were described as minor injuries. The officer was not injured. The front end of the police vehicle, though, was badly mangled.
Traffic was shut down in the area for two hours. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, but has not yet released a report.