Snow will develop Monday morning and afternoon, becoming heaviest into late afternoon and early evening for much of the area.

While the highest snow amounts will occur across central into north-central Wisconsin, all areas will receive some snowfall by this evening, with the evening commute likely to be impacted.

If you are planning to drive later today or tonight, be prepared that you will encounter wintry weather conditions.

Wet, then white: Snow to follow freezing rain A few inches of snow? No problem for Minnesota Department of Transportation plow drivers.

Overview:

Forecast largely on track, with accumulating snow developing across much of the area today

Snow will develop from north to south, with the heaviest snow expected generally east of the Mississippi River and north of Interstate 90 (see attached Situation Report for graphics)

Impacts to the afternoon/evening commute are likely for much of the area

Timing:

Snow develops north of I-90 this morning, into early afternoon farther south

Heaviest snow from midday through early evening (additional graphics in Situation Report)

Confidence: