Following a little more than three hours of deliberations Monday evening, the 12 men and women of the Olmsted County District Court jury found a Rochester man guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of two men in March 2018.
Glenn Roger Johnson, 55, was found guilty in Olmsted County District Court of two felony charges of first-degree murder-premeditated and a charge of first-degree murder-with intent-while committing a felony.
He has been held on $3 million bail since shortly after the March 17, 2018, incident at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments. Johnson fatally stabbed his neighbors Eric Alan Flemming, 45, and Phillip William Hicks, 57.
The guilty verdict does not end the trial. Johnson and his attorneys will argue that he is not guilty by reason of mental illness. Jurors first needed to determine guilt before ruling on whether Johnson is not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Prosecutors called four witnesses before resting their case Monday morning. It was also the first time jurors were able to see the injuries Eric Alan Flemming, 45, and Phillip William Hicks, 57, suffered in the incident.
Police were called to the apartment building on the evening of March 17, 2018 for a harassment complaint involving Johnson and Hicks. Less than an hour later, the officers were called back for a report of a stabbing.
Police, medical examiner testify
First to take the stand was Rochester Police Sgt. David Drees. Using 20 photographs of the fourth-floor hallway outside of Flemming’s room as well as photos inside Flemming’s room, jurors saw the bloody floor where Flemming’s body lay as emergency responders tried to resuscitate him.
Both Hicks and Flemming were pronounced dead at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
Rochester Police Investigator Chris Weber was the lead investigator on the case and testified that he and Sgt. Eric Strop sent samples taken from two kitchen knives found in Johnson’s apartment to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. One of the knives had visible blood on the blade.
BCA forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson then testified that blood on one knife was a match for Flemming. A second knife blade that was testified also was found to be a match for Flemming. Johnson’s DNA was also found.
Neither knife was found to have DNA of Hicks on it, Anderson testified. Hicks is alleged to have been stabbed before Flemming.
Defense attorney William Wright questioned Anderson on the concept of third party transference, which means that a person's DNA could end up on an item through another person without the original person touching the item. Anderson also testified that she could not determine when someone’s DNA is placed on an object.
Nine sharp force injuries
Dr. Ross Reichard, Olmsted County's medical examiner, testified that Flemming was stabbed three times and cut approximately six times. Flemming was stabbed in the left side of his chest. The blade went through his skin and soft tissue into his chest cavity, damaged his lung tissue and his aorta, Reichard said.
A second stab to the abdomen went through Flemming’s soft tissue into his abdominal cavity and damaged a large vein in his abdomen as well as aorta, Reichard said. The stab also hit Flemming’s bowel. A third stab to the left side of Flemming’s abdomen damaged his diaphragm.
His cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries, Reichard said.
Hicks suffered a single stab wound to his back. The stab wound went between two ribs and struck the right lower lobe of Hicks’ lung, Reichard said. Hicks’ death was most likely caused by a loss of blood, the doctor said.
Wright asked Reichard if CPR could cause other injuries but the doctor testified he did not list any signs that CPR may have caused injuries.
Prosecutors rested their case following Reichard’s testimony. The defense also rested its case without presenting additional evidence. Johnson did not testify.
Closing remarks
“Glen Johnson leaves no question of what his intentions were,” Associate Olmsted County Attorney Michael DeBolt said to the jurors in his closing arguments.
Johnson’s repeated statements to police that he would “flatten” Hicks and Flemming as well as his statements that he would “get rid of them,” were evidence of his intent to kill, DeBolt said.
Debolt told the jurors that Johnson’s actions were “not a rash impulse” but that he carried out a deliberate plan.
“This is a case about a planned, calculated, intentional retaliation,” DeBolt said, adding that Johnson was upset that law enforcement wouldn’t do exactly as he wanted, so he took action into his own hands.
In his closing remarks, Wright told the jury that the case was more complex than the prosecutors presented. He said the jury had to look at the motivation behind Johnson's actions.
“This was not premeditated,” Wright said.
Wright said that Johnson just wanted to stop the harassment and bullying he had endured at the hands of Hicks and Flemming. Wright urged the jurors to take a deeper look at the case.
“Did Mr. Johnson really intend to cause the death?” Wright said. “Or did he just act out of a need to stop the bullying, persecution, harassment that was causing him grief?”
Jurors were sent to deliberate at 3:40 p.m. and returned around 7:05 p.m. The jury was sequestered Monday night. The trial resumes Tuesday morning.