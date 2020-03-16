Coronavirus concerns

Before jurors were brought into the courtroom Monday morning, Judge Lisa Hayne and the four attorneys discussed how to handle the ever-changing public health response with jurors.

On Friday, Minnesota Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued an order suspending a number of court proceedings. Ongoing jury trials, like in the case of Johnson, have yet to be affected.

Hayne said it was a “fluid situation here, something we’ve never seen.” There was some concern about jurors' continued ability to serve in light of Gov. Tim Walz’s order to close schools starting Wednesday.

Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Brian Hagen told the judge there was a reasonable possibility that the second portion of the case could be sent to jurors Tuesday. Defense attorney Samuel Shabel agreed with the assessment.