Exactly two years to the day that Eric Flemming and Phillip Hicks were murdered at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments, the man who wielded the knife was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.
Following nearly three hours of deliberation, an Olmsted County District Court jury once again returned guilty verdicts on all three counts.
Glenn Roger Johnson, 55, was found guilty of two charges of first-degree murder-premeditated and a charge of first-degree murder-with intent-while committing a felony.
On Tuesday evening, jurors found that Johnson was not suffering from a mental illness so severe that he didn't understand his actions or know they were wrong.
Flemming, 45, and Hicks, 57 were fatally stabbed on March 17, 2018, at the Castleview Apartments. Police had been at the apartment building earlier that evening for a dispute between Johnson and Hicks. Johnson has been incarcerated since his arrest shortly after the stabbings.
Jurors handed up a total of six guilty verdicts in the two-part trial. Johnson and his attorneys argued both that he was not guilty and that he was not guilty by reason of mental illness. Because of the dual defenses, the jury had to deliberate on the two issues separately.
“This part of the trial is going to be different,” defense attorney Samuel Shabel told the jurors in his opening statements. “Today, you are going to hear the rest of the story. A tragedy involving three men and the system that failed them all.”
Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Brian Hagen told the jury in his opening statements that Johnson knew what he was doing and didn’t care that it was wrong.
Defense witness Dr. Harlan Gilbertson testified that Johnson suffers from schizoaffective disorder with depression and alcohol use disorder both now and at the time of the stabbings. The state’s witness, Dr. Steven Norton, later testified that Johnson had a schizophrenia-paranoid type and alcohol dependence.
Reviewing Johnson’s medical records from 2012 to 2018, Gilbertson said that at the time of the stabbings, Johnson was prescribed less medication than he had been in the past and that his mental illness was poorly controlled.
Gilbertson testified that it was not always that poorly controlled.
“If you review the medications he was on before, he was doing very well,” he said.
Symptoms of Johnson’s mental illness included hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and hyper-religiosity.
At the time of the stabbings, Johnson’s mental health had decompensated — something Gilbertson attributed to four factors, including an incident from a month before involving Hicks and Flemming that Gilbertson said proved in Johnson’s mind that all his paranoia and hallucinations were factual.
During his examination, Gilbertson ruled that at the time of stabbings, Johnson was "laboring under a defect of reason."
Following the lunch break, Norton testified that Johnson was not laboring under a defect of reason at the time of the incident.
Norton interviewed Johnson in July 2018 -- about four months after the stabbings. Johnson initially declined to meet with the doctor. During Norton’s clinical evaluation of Johnson, Norton testified that Johnson was able to control himself but didn’t always choose to do so. Upon questioning by Shabel, Norton later said that it was possible for someone to make choices without always appreciating the nature or consequences of their choices.
Johnson told Norton that he was not having hallucinations in the time leading up to the stabbings, Norton testified.
“He told me he carried knives for safety reasons,” Norton said of Johnson, adding that Johnson told him that on the day of the stabbings he went back and got the knives. Norton said that to him it indicated Johnson knew what he was about to do.
Jurors also watched two videos that had been played during earlier testimony — body-camera footage from Rochester Police Officer Kyle Kolb as well as a second officer who waited with Johnson after his arrest. Through questioning, Norton said he saw no indication that Johnson was in a psychotic state and that there was no indication Johnson didn’t understand what he had done or that it was wrong.
Through cross-examination of Norton by Shabel, jurors learned that Johnson told Norton he did not intend to kill Hicks and Flemming and was surprised they died.
Following closing arguments from Shabel and Hagen, jurors began deliberations at 3:34 p.m. They returned with a verdict around 6:15 p.m.
Because the charges of first-degree murder-premeditated carry an automatic life sentence, Johnson was sentenced only moments after hearing the guilty verdicts.
An advocate with Olmsted County Victim Services read a statement on behalf of two of Flemming's family that had attended the trial.
"Eric received a death sentence and his family received a life sentence," she said.
Speaking on behalf of the Hicks' family, Phillip Hicks' sister Rose Kent told the court that Johnson had taken away her brother's ability to ever share the camaraderie of fishing.
Following the statements, Judge Lisa Hayne sentenced Johnson to life in prison without the chance of parole. The sentence also triggers an automatic appeal.
