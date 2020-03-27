BYRON -- The man killed Thursday morning after the equipment he was on came in contact with an overhead power line has been identified.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said Friday morning that 37-year-old Anthony James Streed was electrocuted Thursday morning while working as a mechanic at Duke Aerial Equipment, 601 Barbaree Lane SE.
First responders had to wait for the arrival of Xcel Energy to disconnect power to the lines.
"Once the powerlines were disconnected, the lift platform was lowered so the victim could be recovered," Behrns wrote. "At this time, it appears that Streed raised the lift platform to perform a final inspection on the lift unit prior to the unit being rented."
The Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene, along with the Byron Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance.