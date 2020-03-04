A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a motor vehicle early Tuesday, according to the Rochester Police Department.
On Wednesday morning, Capt. Casey Moilanen identified the man as Rochester resident Ricky Tomfohrde.
Emergency responders were called about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street Northwest for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle, according to Moilanen.
The driver of the vehicle was Darlene Barth, 60, Moilanen said Wednesday morning.