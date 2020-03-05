A Zumbro Falls woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling through ice while trying to rescue her dog.
Debra Jenkinson, 61, went out in a kayak to rescue her dog that had fallen through the ice when the kayak began to take on water.
Two Rochester men fishing in the area, 67-year-old Albert Smisek and 68-year-old Ronald Welke, attempted to rescue Jenkinson using a self propelled fishing vehicle, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.
The vehicle also went through the ice. All three were in the water for 20 to 25 minutes before being rescued by members of the Pine Island Fire Department.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded as well to the 12000 block of Sunset Bay Road Northeast in Oronoco Township.