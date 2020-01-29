AUSTIN — The Austin Fire Department responded to a call for a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said sheriff's deputies, along with Austin police and fire personnel, responded to a call concerning a car on fire in the parking lot of a bar and grill in the 2500 block of 11th Street Northeast at about 5 p.m. The vehicle, a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van, was unoccupied at the time.
Fire department crews extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle was a total loss, Sandvik said. No value was put on the damage.
No one was injured during the incident.