The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from an attached garage early Thursday in Haverhill Township.
Deputies were called to the 3400 block of Hidden Creek Road Northeast around 3:45 a.m. Thursday after a homeowner was woken up by his family's dogs, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.
The 47-year-old man said he went down to see why the dogs were barking and saw someone backing the family's 2015 Ford Explorer out of the attached garage.
The man reported he saw another car in the cul-de-sac and that the car and the Ford Explorer turned in opposite directions at 48th Street Northeast, according to Behrns.
The stolen vehicle is a white 2015 Ford Explorer with Minnesota plates 043PDP.
It is believed that the person who took the vehicle entered through an unlocked door to the garage and that the keys to the vehicle were inside of it.