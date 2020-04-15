WABASHA — A dwindling inmate population spurred by an increasing number of diversion programs is prompting Wabasha County officials to consider closing the county’s jail.
“We’ve seen a downward trend in our census for inmates,” said Brian Buhmann, Wabasha County administrator.
That trend has come because of county programs that look more to rehabilitate people rather than incarcerate them.
“They worked themselves out of a job with some improved law enforcement tactics and some progression with community-based diversion, drug courts and veterans courts,” he said.
During Tuesday’s Wabasha County Board meeting, commissioners will consider closing the jail and sending inmates to Goodhue County.
The jail is just more than 10 years old, and the bond to pay off the jail runs through 2028, according to a statement Sheriff Rodney Bartsh posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Bartsh said the county had relied on about $200,000 a year in income earned by housing inmates from Winona County. But the cost of running the jail is going up about $100,000 a year. Plus, Winona County took a cheaper bid from Houston County to house its inmates, and Winona County will likely build its own new jail in the coming years.
Bartsh said rather than house inmates in its own facility, Wabasha County would send them to Goodhue County at a rate of $55 a night. That plan, based on a current average population of 18 inmates a night, would cost Wabasha County $700,000. That includes the cost of housing the inmates, transporting them, and hiring a couple new deputies to help with transportation while maintaining current levels of patrol coverage.
According to the plan the county board will see, Bartsh said, individuals who are arrested and need to be held will be immediately driven to Red Wing, where the Goodhue County Jail is located.
Buhmann said today the inmate count is actually about five or six individuals because the county is deferring incarceration for some individuals due to COVID-19. However, he stressed, the virus has no bearing on any plans for closing the jail.
Bartsh added that the county also has about six or seven individuals in drug court, which keeps them out of jail, and a couple others at in-patient treatment facilities. In fact, many of the inmates, even ones who committed serious crimes, did so due to drug or alcohol dependency, so addressing those issues rather than incarcerating them makes more sense.
“When you are reaching single digits and you have bed space for 72 and you’re licensed for 43, you start to look at the return on your resources,” Buhmann said. “We’re projecting a ballpark savings of $1.3 million to the county.”
Buhmann said that in addition to the savings, diversion programs like drug court focus on the rehabilitation of convicted individuals, helping give them the tools to be active, productive citizens rather than just sit in a cell.
Buhmann said that when the jail was built, the county was facing some tough choices.
First, the old county jail was closed in 2007 because, in addition to it being the second-oldest in the state, it did not meet Department of Corrections guidelines for jails.
Second, Bartsh said, inmate numbers had been going up at the time, and the need for a jail seemed obvious to some.
Others weren’t so sure. Beverly Snow, a county resident, said she and others lobbied against the construction of a new jail at the time.
Snow said even then, she believed the need for a jail was decreasing, especially with Goodhue County taking Wabasha County’s inmates at the time because the old jail had been closed by the state prior to the new one being opened. She also said she and others were advocating for the kinds of diversion programs then that are now being seen as a reason to close the jail.
“They still went ahead with this humongous plan,” she said.
Buhmann said that while the reasons to open the jail may have dissipated since 2010, the important thing is to make the right decision for today.
“One of the first goals of the board members is to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars,” he said. “This frees up a lot of options for the board.”