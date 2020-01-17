An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Olmsted County employee who failed to appear at a sentencing hearing earlier this month on three charges of identity theft.
Kanong Alsen Vang, 31, pleaded guilty in November in Olmsted County District Court to three felony counts of identity theft. The three charges are in three cases. Vang was facing charges in a total of five cases. All of those cases involved allegations of identity theft. She was employed with the county’s Human Resources Department from February 2016 to Oct. 16, 2018.
She was scheduled to be sentenced on the charges on Jan. 6 but failed to appear in court.
In December, Vang filed a motion with the court through her attorney for permission to leave the state for the month. The letter said that Vang wanted to go to California as she had an opportunity to make money working on a vegetable farm that she could put toward restitution in the court matters, the letter read.
"A central issue in this case is restitution. Part of the plea agreement concerns the state asking for less jail time if a particular portion of restitution is paid on the day of sentencing," the letter reads.
The Olmsted County Attorney's Office objected to the request, saying that Vang's crimes were "all crimes of dishonesty involving her former employment with the Olmsted County Human Resources Department."
"The State finds it suspect that these cases have been pending for 11 months, and Ms. Vang is just now attempting to secure substantial employment," the county attorney's office wrote. "The state also finds it suspect that this temporary employment is so short in duration, less than two weeks."
Vang's request was granted by Judge Pamela King on Dec. 9.
The plea agreement presented to the court in November indicated that two of the five cases were likely to be dismissed, and that Vang may receive a stay of imposition of the sentence and be ordered to pay restitution to Mayo Credit Union and Wells Fargo. She may also be ordered to pay restitution directly to at least three alleged victims. A 120-day jail sentence may also be ordered as well as up to five years of probation, according to court records.
On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Attorney's Office filed a motion to withdraw from its plea agreement with Vang, specifically the 120 day jail cap that was proposed in the agreement.