A Winona man is facing seven felony charges after Rochester police were called for a report of a motorcycle lying in the road early Tuesday morning.
Adam James Glende, 36, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with first-degree controlled substance crime-sales, two counts of first-degree controlled substance crime-possession, possession of ammo/any firearm with a prior conviction for a crime of violence, theft and two counts of possession of stolen property — all felonies.
He is also charged with gross misdemeanor possession of ammo/any firearm with a prior conviction for a crime of violence.
He made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning, where Judge Debra Jacobson set unconditional bail at $300,000. No conditional bail was set. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 11.
Rochester police were called just before 12:10 a.m. Friday to the area of 12th Street and Marion Road Southeast for a report of a motorcycle lying in the turn lane, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
When officers arrived, the motorcycle had been moved and was parked in its upright position on the sidewalk and a man was walking away from the motorcycle holding a helmet. An officer made contact with the man, identified as Glende.
"Before mentioning the motorcycle, Glende exclaimed, 'It's not mine!' and pointed at the motorcycle," according to the criminal complaint. "Glende then explained that he just saw the helmet lying in the grass, so he picked it up. Glende continued to deny riding the motorcycle, and said he was just walking down the road from a friend's house."
Police did not believe his story. Officers contacted the registered owner of the motorcycle, who said it had been stolen. Glende was placed under arrest.
Inside his backpacks, officers allegedly found about 38 grams of methamphetamine, a marijuana vape cartridge, a loaded firearm, a hypodermic needle and a digital scale with drug residue.
The firearm was reported stolen out of Mower County. Moilanen said the 47-year-old Rochester man who owns the motorcycle told police he did not want to press charges.