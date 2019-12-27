A Winona man was arrested Tuesday morning and now faces charges in a theft from a downtown Rochester construction site.
Rochester police began investigating a report of a theft from the Hotel Indigo construction site, 220 S. Broadway Ave., on Tuesday morning, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The theft of two laptop computers and an iPad occurred sometime between 3:30 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The site had surveillance cameras, which captured the theft, according to Moilanen. Using the footage, police located one suspect outside of the library around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Police took 32-year-old Andrew Olson into custody after a laptop computer and a crowbar were found in his backpack, Moilanen said. Olson allegedly admitted to going into the construction site but denied stealing anything.
Olson made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday morning on felony charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools. Judge Pamela King set unconditional bail at $15,000. his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.
The incident remains under investigation. Police believe two other people, a man and a woman, were involved in the theft.