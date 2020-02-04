A Winona man was sentenced Monday to more than 38 years in federal prison for what the U.S. District Attorney for Minnesota described as “one of the most egregious cases of child sexual abuse” her office has ever prosecuted.
Ryan Thomas Feine, 35, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis by Judge John Tunheim to 456 months in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release. Feine pleaded guilty in October 2019 to two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography.
In court, Judge Tunheim said Feine’s criminal conduct was among the worst he’s ever seen. U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald echoed the sentiment in a news release.
“This is one of the most egregious cases of child sexual abuse my office has prosecuted,” MacDonald said in a statement. “We will never shy away from difficult cases such as this, we are committed to pursuing justice for innocent children.”
Between Feb. 10, 2013, and Sept. 10, 2013, Feine created multiple video recordings of his sexual abuse of a less than 1-year-old child as well as produced sexually explicit images of a child who was approximately 5 years old.
Feine came to the attention of law enforcement in August 2018. A search warrant was executed and law enforcement found more than 1,000 images and 150 videos of child pornography on Feine’s electronic devices. The National Center for Missing or Exploited Children identified Feine as the creator of a multi-part child pornography series that has been distributed across the country.