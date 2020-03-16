DAKOTA — An early morning crash Monday killed a Wisconsin man.
Richarda Jean Yoakum-Williams, 69, of Elroy, Wis., was driving east on Interstate 90 just west of Dakota in New Hartford Township at 3:26 a.m. when her vehicle left the road and crashed, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Her passenger, Dennis Allen Williams, 74, also of Elroy, was killed as a result of the crash, according to the report.
Yoakum-Williams suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Gundersen Health in La Crosse. No update on her condition was available.
Unlike Yoakum-Williams, Williams was not wearing a seat belt.
The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Tri-State Ambulance and Dakota Fire Department also responded to the scene.