Darien Klindworth-Woods said he had no idea what his half brother, Malcolm Woods, was planning to do the morning Woods allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Brandon Arndt.
Klindworth-Woods, 21, testified Tuesday in the second day of the murder trial against Woods, 28.
Woods is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the September 2018 shooting death of Arndt at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE.
Klindworth-Woods is a codefendant in the case for his alleged role in driving Woods to and from the scene.
Klindworth-Woods said he just drove to where Woods directed him in the early morning of Sept. 10, 2018, and parked his car. Klindworth-Woods said Woods got out of the car, grabbed some plastic bags, and walked away from the car and between two trailer homes.
Klindworth-Woods said he then heard a gunshot in the distance. A short time later, Woods ran up to the car wearing gloves, his feet covered in plastic bags and carrying a semi-automatic pistol.
Woods said he wouldn’t talk about what happened, only replying he wouldn’t talk about it in the car.
Later that morning, Woods rode with Klindworth-Woods to Mankato, where Klindworth-Woods was living at the time.
“He told me, ‘I handled what needed to be handled,’ and that the guy was dead,” Klindworth-Woods said.
Klindworth-Woods said he asked Woods why, but Woods didn’t respond, lit a cigarette and then napped in the car during the drive.
In testimony, Klindworth-Woods said he, Woods and other family members discussed concerns of the care that Arndt gave to his neighbor, Rosetta Barnes — the two half brothers’ grandmother. She was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose, Klindworth-Woods said, and family members speculated that Arndt was responsible for his grandmother’s condition.
In a halting cross-examination by Woods, who is representing himself in the trial, implied that Klindworth-Woods had a bigger role in the morning incident, asking him if he recalled retrieving the firearm from the trunk for Woods to use.
Klindworth-Woods denied doing that.
Woods also pointed to Klindworth-Woods' misleading interview with law enforcement after the incident in which Klindworth-Woods told lead investigator Jean Valere he had no knowledge of the incident.
Klindworth-Woods said he was fearful of telling police what happened because Woods threatened to kill him and his family and kill Keila Parsons, Woods' half sister and codefendant, who was also allegedly in the car when Woods allegedly shot and killed Arndt.
Testimony in the case continued Tuesday afternoon.