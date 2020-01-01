A 21-year-old man faces sexual assault and other charges after allegedly assaulting a person Wednesday morning at Heritage Manor Apartments in northwest Rochester.
Police were called to the apartment complex three hours into the new year after a person called police to report that a neighbor came to her apartment crying and claiming to have been sexually assaulted.
The victim and some friends had picked up the alleged assailant at a convenience store. The group returned to the victim's apartment. The suspect's face was bleeding. As the victim was cleaning his face in the bathroom, the suspect tried to remove the victim's clothing.
The victim told him to stop, but he refused. He allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair, bit the victim's neck and tried to force the victim into the shower. The victim got away and ran to the neighbor's apartment.
The suspect was sleeping in the victim's apartment when police arrived. He was awakened and told he was under arrest. The suspect pulled a blanket over himself and tried to lay down. The man resisted arrest and was tased to force him to release the leg of the arresting officer.
The suspect was accompanied by a police officer to Mayo Clinic Hospital--Saint Marys for a medical evaluation.
The suspect faces a number of charges, including fourth degree criminal sexual contact, fourth degree assault of a peace officer and obstructing legal process.