A 36-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she allegedly drove her van into the doors at the Mayo Civic Center warming center and rammed at least one squad car.
Rochester police were called around 4:40 a.m. to the Civic Center for a report of a van driving through the doors at the warming shelter, according to Lt. Frank Ohm. One of the first officers to arrive had his squad car repeatedly backed into, Ohm said.
The van then fled down West Center Street until reaching 11th Avenue, where it then turned north and continued until coming to an abrupt stop in the parking lot of gas station.
Several officers pinned the van into place with their squad cars. The woman was taken into custody without incident. She had not been charged as of 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the woman, who has no permanent address, was very animated and agitated and admitted to smoking a large amount of methamphetamine earlier.
The initial officer who had his squad car rammed was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for minor injuries and was released. He returned to duty to finish his reports before his shift ended, according to Ohm. His squad sustained moderate damage.
Two other officer's squads sustained minor damage. No additional injuries were reported.
After the incident, another person reported to police that their car had been struck earlier in the morning.
The crash did not affect Day Center hours on Thursday and the entrance to the facility continued to be through Door 36 on the north side of the building, according to police.
"This was an isolated incident that does have any bearing on our operations," Lt. Tom Faudskar wrote in an email. "Safety will be at the same level as it was before."