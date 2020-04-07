A Rochester woman was arrested on multiple warrants Monday evening after she was spotted coming out of a storage unit that was supposed to be empty. Shannon Deheve, 40, was arrested by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office on a two Olmsted County District Court warrants and a Goodhue County District Court warrant, according to Capt. Scott Behrns. Deputies found Deheve after an employee of Stockade Self-Storage, 1308 Hadley View Court NE, allegedly spotted her coming out of a storage unit that was supposed to be empty. Deheve could face additional charges as the storage unit was found to be filled with items believed to have been stolen.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a pregnant cow that was found shot and partially butchered. A farmer reported Monday that he found one of his 5-year-old Black Simmental Angus dead the day before. The cow had been shot and partially butchered in a field in the 27000 block of Mower/Fillmore Road, according to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik. The back straps, and both hind quarters had been removed from the cow prior to the discovery, Sandvik wrote in an email. The cow was pregnant at the time and the calf did not survive. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 437-9400, option 1, and ask to speak with an investigator.