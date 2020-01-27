A Rochester woman is facing a dozen felony charges for allegedly filing false property tax refund returns using Social Security numbers belonging to deceased individuals.
Marilyn Jean Krage, 64, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with 12 felony counts of taxes-file with commissioner false or fraudulent returns. The criminal complaint was filed with the court on Jan. 22. Krage was summonsed to appear in court on Feb. 20.
Krage and a person identified in court records as RPK are alleged to have filed false property tax refund returns using Social Security numbers of five deceased people and three other names that were not linked to any Social Security record, according to the criminal complaint.
A special investigator with the Minnesota Department of Revenue Criminal Investigation Division was notified of possible fraud in March 2019 and began investigating.
The false filings are alleged to have begun in 2008. Between 2014 and 2019, 12 paper returns were filed requesting refunds of $16,373, according to the criminal complaint. The Minnesota Department of Revenue issued refund checks for $10,259.40. The 12 refunds were deposited in an account in the name of Krage, of which she is a sole signor, and the Social Security number and driver's license numbers associated with the bank account are that of Krage, according to the complaint.
Minnesota renters who meet certain income requirements can file for a property tax refund for a potion of their rent by filing a document called an M1PR. If a person files a M1PR using a rent paid affidavit, they must file a paper return as it must include receipts and/or canceled checks as proof of rent paid.
Krage and RPK both denied that they sent Minnesota Property Tax Returns to the state's department of revenue for a renter's refund and neither knew anything about the checks that were all deposited in Krage's account, the complaint states.