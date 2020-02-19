Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING... .BITTER COLD AIR ARRIVES TONIGHT AND WILL STICK AROUND INTO THURSDAY MORNING, WITH WIND CHILL VALUES DROPPING INTO THE 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO RANGE. LIMIT YOUR TIME OUTSIDE IF POSSIBLE AND IF YOU MUST GO OUT, BE SURE TO COVER ANY EXPOSED SKIN. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&