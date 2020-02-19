A Rochester woman arrested in one of the region's largest methamphetamine busts was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 60 months in federal prison.
Tiffany Marie Gauthier was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis by Judge Patrick J. Schiltz to five years in prison followed by two years of supervised probation on a single count of conspiracy to distribute meth. Prosecutors had argued for an 87-month prison sentence while Gauthier's attorney argued for a 36-month prison sentence followed by a lengthy term of supervised release.
In a letter to the judge, Gauthier wrote that she took full responsibility for her actions and was remorseful. Struggling with addiction for about 10 years, Gauthier wrote that she “got wrapped up in drug trafficking and was used as a mule by someone who I thought loved me and would protect me at all costs.”
Co-defendant Steven Allen Lindquist and Gauthier had been dating about six months at the time of her arrest.
“I am well aware of right and wrong but despite that I made a mistake that will forever impact my life and I am deeply remorseful of my actions,” she wrote. “My thoughts were clouded by my substance abuse alongside the mental/emotional abuse but that doesn’t change the fact that I broke the law and now am accepting full responsibility of my actions and owning the consequences I deserve.”
Gauthier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute on Oct. 8. An additional charge was dismissed at sentencing.
According to the indictment, from November 2018 through May 29, 2019, Lindquist and Gauthier worked together and with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. In May, law enforcement seized approximately 55 pounds of meth that had been concealed in a vehicle’s fuel tank.
Steven Allen Lindquist pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on Oct. 31 to a single count of conspiracy to distribute meth. Any remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea deal. A sentencing date was scheduled for March 3. Lindquist will remain in custody until that time, according to court documents.