A 55-year-old woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after her vehicle went off the road about 6 p.m. Friday.
The woman, Thieulan Luong Duncanson, of Rochester, was traveling south on U.S. 52 near the intersection County 7 Boulevard, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The report said her vehicle went off the road and then rolled. Duncanson was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
The report said Duncanson was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor in the accident. The vehicle’s air bag deployed.