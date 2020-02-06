“You murdered a good man for absolutely no reason,” Olmsted County District Court Judge Jacob Allen said before handing down a life-in-prison sentence to the man convicted of killing 38-year-old Brandon Arndt.
In less than two hours Thursday, the 12 members of the jury in the case of 28-year-old Malcolm Woods returned three guilty verdicts.
Woods was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the death of Arndt at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE. Woods was also convicted of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence.
The first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic sentence of life in prison as well as an automatic appeal.
Before handing down the sentence, Allen called the case one of the most senseless he has seen in his more than 20 years in law and described Arndt’s murder as “cold-blooded, callous and calculated.”
‘It was senseless and without reason’
Arndt’s mother, Norma Hanson, sat through the week of jury selection as well as the four-day trial. On Thursday, she was able to speak about her son before Woods was sentenced.
“It’s been 514 days since the loss of a precious life, my only son, Brandon,” she said. “Our family and friends will never again be able to see the sweet smile that he always had on his face.”
Despite facing many obstacles in life, Arndt always had a smile on his face and a heart for helping anyone who needed it, his mother said. With a kidney transplant on Jan. 3, 2018, Arndt’s life was saved, and he was able to do things he hadn’t been able to do in years.
“No one had any idea that it would be taken from him only a few short months later,” she said. “Brandon had hopes and dreams, as any young man does. He was looking forward to car shows, fixing up the RV, seeing the Renaissance Fair and traveling to see his family. All this was taken away from him in the flash of a moment.”
Hanson said her son would never turn away from someone who needed help, and that is why he opened the door on the morning he was shot.
“We lost a son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend that terrible morning. It was senseless and without reason,” she said. “Never again will that beautiful smile and wonderful heart touch our lives and the lives of so many others. One thing is for sure, though, and that is that his memory will forever live on in the hearts of all of us, and that can never be taken away from me.”
Woods returns to court
Woods had refused to leave his jail cell Thursday morning, and the trial continued on without his presence, but he appeared in court for the reading of the verdict as well as the sentencing. After hearing from Hanson and Chief Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford, Woods was given an opportunity to speak.
“To every last one of y’all thinking I’m going to spend the rest of my life in prison,” Woods said. “I’m not even going to spend an hour in prison.”
He told the court he would “commit suicide.”
When Woods refused to rise for the pronouncement of his sentence, court deputies had to force him to his feet and hold him there while Allen handed down the sentence.
Closing argument
Throughout the course of the four-day trial, the five men and seven women of the jury heard from 18 witnesses, including Arndt’s mother, Norma Hanson, and Woods’ half brother, Darien Klindworth-Woods. Jurors were presented with 65 exhibits, including jail phone calls Woods made shortly after his arrest, surveillance videos from the Mary Brigh Building at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus and autopsy photos.
Jurors were sent to deliberate at 11:35 a.m. after receiving jury instructions and hearing closing arguments from Woodford. They returned with a verdict at 1:35 p.m. and were dismissed shortly after. Six of the 12 came back to watch the sentencing.
Echoing Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Erin Gustafson’s opening statement, Woodford told the jury Arndt’s death was a senseless, premeditated execution and that was exactly what the evidence showed.
The murder, Woodford said, was over a completely misplaced desire for revenge based on untrue facts and suppositions.
Woods and family members believed that the hospitalization of their grandmother was a result of Arndt’s actions. During the course of the trial, jurors heard two phone calls Woods made from jail talking about the murder.
“He deserved what he got,” he said in a call. “That [expletive] that did my grandmother in? Yeah, that’s what happened.”
But testimony from officers who spoke with Woods’ grandmother proved that not to be the case.
“To the end, he was worried about her and cared about her well-being,” Woodford said of Arndt’s actions less than a day before his death.
Woodford said that Woods showed no regret over his actions and in the hours following the murder was “completely callous about what he had just done.”
Woods, who represented himself in the trial, was not present to give a closing argument.
Klindworth-Woods and cousin Kielah Shanae Parsons also face charges in the death of Arndt.