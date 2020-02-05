The murder trial of Malcolm Woods will continue today without his presence after he refused to leave his jail cell.
Woods made mention of his desire to no longer be a part of the proceedings on Tuesday afternoon.
The state will likely conclude its case today after hearing from five additional witnesses.
On Tuesday, witnesses said Woods claimed he was acting on behalf of his grandmother, Rosetta Barnes, when he shot and killed 38-year-old Brandon Arndt in September 2018.
Woods, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the death of Arndt at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE.
The shooting came shortly after Barnes was found unresponsive in her trailer home next door. Family members, including Woods, speculated that Arndt had drugged or possibly sexually assaulted Barnes.
Witnesses say Malcolm Woods claimed he was acting on behalf of his grandmother, Rosetta Barn…
Was the shooting death of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt a “senseless premeditated execution” or …