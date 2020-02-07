Weather Alert

...TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY... .SNOW WILL FALL ACROSS THE AREA FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY. ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. SOME LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE. AT THIS TIME, THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE NEAR THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR WITH MUCH OF THAT SNOW FALLING ON SUNDAY MORNING. THOSE WILL TRAVEL PLANS THIS WEEKEND SHOULD PLAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE LATEST FORECASTS. BE PREPARED TO ALTER OR DELAY TRAVEL IF CONDITIONS WARRANT. THOSE WITH FLEXIBLE PLANS MAY WANT TO CONSIDER CONSOLIDATING THEM ON SATURDAY TO AVOID LIKELY TRAVEL IMPACTS SUNDAY. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. MUCH OF THIS SNOW WILL FALL BETWEEN 3 AM AND 9 AM SUNDAY WHEN HOURLY SNOW RATES COULD BE 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&