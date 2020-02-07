A 27-year-old Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning south of Blooming Prairie.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry driven by Keith Prescott Crape, 27, of Austin, was traveling south on Highway 218 just before 6:00 a.m., when it collided with a GMC Acadia driven by Oscar Agustin Perez Morales, 44, also of Austin,
The Toyota Camry caught fire after the collision. Crape was was pronounced dead at the scene.
Morales was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Steele County Sheriff's Office, Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Mower County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.