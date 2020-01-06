RED WING -- A Zumbrota man is facing six felony charges stemming from a motorcycle crash in August that seriously injured his passenger.
Steven Lynn Rostad, 60, is charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony charges of six counts of criminal vehicular operation. All six charges language with allegations that Rostad was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
He is also facing two gross misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol charges. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Feb. 5. The complaint was filed with the court on Jan. 2.
Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies as well as Minnesota State troopers and Zumbrota police were called to a motorcycle crash around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the area of Goodhue County Road 10 and 210th Avenue.
Investigation revealed that the motorcycle was westbound on County 10, approaching a 90-degree curve in the road when it entered the dirt/gravel shoulder at the start of curve, according to court records. There were no braking marks on the paved portion of the road but once it entered the gravel shoulder, there were brake/skid marks throughout the shoulder and about a 60-foot area where marks indicated that the motorcycle's rear tire was fishtailing.
Upon arrival, law enforcement found a woman lying in a ditch approximately 30 feet away from a crashed motorcycle and a man, later identified as Rostad, lying directly near the motorcycle, according to court documents.
The woman, who was bleeding dark blood from her mouth and had her eyes rolled back, was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for her injuries. Rostad was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The deputy who provided medical attention to the woman and the Trooper who provided care to Rostad both noted the smell of alcohol.
A blood sample taken from Rostad about an hour after the crash found that his blood alcohol concentration was 0.183, according to court records. The legal limit is 0.08.
Rostad's passenger suffered damage to the gray tissue of her brain, which has caused her to lose her memory, according to court documents. The woman's daughter told police that nursing staff believed the woman would regain much of her memory with rehabilitation but that her memory might never be at 100 percent again. The woman also suffered broken ribs and a broken collarbone.
Rostad spoke with deputies at the hospital on Sept. 3.
As a result of the crash he suffered a couple broken toes in his right foot and a couple of broken ribs, according to court records. Rostad did not need surgery for any of his injuries.