A pair of Mississippi men sought in connection to a Sunday shooting were arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 52 in Zumbrota on Tuesday.
The arrests stemmed from a 5 a.m. traffic stop, according to the Zumbrota Police Department.
Jernard Sentel Black and Martrevious Daveyun Sanders, both of Tunica, Miss., were reportedly traveling from Mississippi to Brooklyn Park, where a third occupant of the car, Terrian Trenell Black, lives. A fourth, unnamed person was also in the vehicle.
During the traffic stop, the officer allegedly conducted a search that revealed marijuana and two handguns in the vehicle, which led to three arrests.
Terrian Black was charged with possession of a pistol without a permit to carry and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Sanders was charged with a firearms violations and was reportedly being held on a fugitive-from-justice warrant.
Jernard Black was being held on a warrant from Mississippi.
Following the arrests, the Zumbrota Police Department, along with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, were notified Tuesday that Jernard Black and Sanders were being sought in connection to a shooting in Tunica.
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for the two men, who are being held on those warrants, according to the Zumbrota Police Department.