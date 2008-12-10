Ronald M. Stokes — Red Wing

RED WING — Ronald M. Stokes, 63, of Red Wing, died Saturday (Dec. 6, 2008) at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Ronald McArthur Stokes was born Oct. 1, 1945, in River Falls, Wis. He attended rural country schools in Old Frontenac, and worked on several farms in rural Frontenac and in Wisconsin. In the 1970s he began working with the city of Red Wing. He married Joan Lien in 1970; they were later divorced. He married Marilyn Bubbers, and they later divorced. In March 1990 he married Doris Lohse.

In 1998 Mr. Stokes retired early due to health conditions. He enjoyed operating his Ham radio, and belonged to the Amateur Radio Association. He also enjoyed rebuilding antique John Deere tractors and traveling on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Doris of Red Wing; two sons, Larry of Lake City and Ronald W. of Red Wing; two stepchildren, Deanna Peterson and Douglas Kyllo, both of Red Wing; two grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and six siblings, Darlene Lien of Kellogg, Bonnie Stokes of New Richmond, Wis., Don Stokes and Deb Stokes, both of Red Wing, Denise Peters (Lyle Schuman) and Jean (Bill) Holmes, both of Lake City.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. A private family burial will be in Welcome, Minn., on Friday.