Southeast Minnesota judge receives judge of the year award

ROCHESTER — Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase received the 2022 Trial Judge of the Year Award from the Minnesota Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates during their annual meeting in July 2022, according to a statement from the organization.

According to the release, Chase was recognized for his contributions as a skilled and knowledgeable trial judge, for his commitment to treating all participants in the judicial system with respect and fairness, for his efforts to educate the public about the legal system and the importance of it.

He was appointed to the Olmsted County District Court bench in 1999 by then-Gov. Jesse Ventura.

ABOTA works to preserve the right to a civil jury trial guaranteed by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and to elevate the standards of integrity, honor, ethics, civility and courtesy in the legal profession.

The Trial Judge of the Year is an annual award given by ABOTA to a Minnesota trial court judge, in the state or federal courts, recognizing excellence in the conduct of civil jury trials and dedication to professionalism, integrity, ethics, civility and fairness in the administration of justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota’s Third Judicial District has 24 judges, one family court referee and 120 staff who handled more than 55,000 cases in 2020 in the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona.

