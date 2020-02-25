Fire

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office works at the scene of a fatal early morning house fire on the 14300 block of Woodbine Street in Andover, Minn., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Authorities report that a man was found dead in the home, while three people escaped the blaze. Two of them were suffering from smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital. John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press

ANDOVER, Minn. — A 35-year-old man was killed when a fire started in an Andover home early Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 14300 block of Woodbine Street Northwest at about 3:30 a.m. The fire started near the garage and spread to the rest of the home, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

A 39-year-old woman was able to escape the home without injuries. Two boys, ages 16 and 13, were also able to escape and were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and later released, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man who died as Chad Riley Garner, of Andover. The three survivors were not identified.

