GRANITE FALLS — Charges have been dismissed against a Minneapolis woman who was accused of sex trafficking involving her 17-year-old daughter.
Charges were dismissed against Tina Renee Watley Oats, 37, this week in Yellow Medicine County District Court “in the interests of justice,” according to court records.
County Attorney Keith Helgeson said in a phone interview that for a variety of reasons, it seemed unlikely there would be a conviction, and the case was thus dismissed.
Watley was arrested in September 2019 and charged with felony charges of promoting prostitution of a person younger than 18, engaging in the sex trafficking of a person younger than 18 and inducing a person younger than 18 to practice prostitution.
According to court records, Oats had responded to an undercover law enforcement officer who called a phone number in an online advertisement offering sex with two women.
The officer arranged to meet the women at Prairie’s Edge Casino south of Granite Falls.
When he opened the door, he saw Oats and another younger woman. At his cue, other officers entered the room to interview the women.
The young woman allegedly told them she was 17 and Oats’ daughter. She also told them she had had sex for money before.