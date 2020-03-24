The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District has closed all visitor centers, beaches and project offices to the public to protect against the further spread of COVID-19.
Most day use areas, boat ramps and trails will remain open and available. Contact the local office for availability.
Unopened Corps campgrounds within the St. Paul District will have an indefinite delay in their previously advertised seasonal openings. Individuals with paid camping reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees. Individuals should not contact Recreation.gov to request a refund as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged.
This closure also cancels Corps-sponsored events, interpretive programs, dam tours and site visits scheduled through May 11.
For up-to-date information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to St. Paul District areas visit: www.mvp.usace.army.mil.