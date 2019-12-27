Delta Air Lines says it's waiving change fees for travelers flying to or from the Twin Cities this weekend as a major winter storm takes aim at the Upper Midwest.
The storm is forecast to bring heavy snow to western and northern Minnesota and the Dakotas, with a mix of rain, ice and snow across the rest of the region.
Delta said Friday that it won't charge passengers who want to change their plans for flights on Saturday or Sunday. The waiver covers Delta flights to or from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport as well as several other airports in Minnesota: Duluth, Rochester, Bemidji, Brainerd, Hibbing and International Falls.
The waiver also covers flights to and from Sioux Falls and Aberdeen in South Dakota, and Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck and Minot in North Dakota.
If travelers don't change their plans, the airline advised them to check their flight status often through the weekend.
For drivers, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said it's monitoring the potential for freezing rain and snow.
MnDOT said travel in parts of western Minnesota and the Dakotas this weekend may be very difficult or perhaps impossible if gusty winds cause whiteout conditions.