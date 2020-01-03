According to a new analysis by The Ascent, a division of The Motley Fool, Minnesota is a top 10 state to retire to when your working days are over.
Minnesota came in at the No. 5 spot, behind North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado and Nebraska.
"Minnesota also gets high scores in wellness and healthcare. State income tax rates, however, are on the higher side, and Social Security benefits aren't exempt. Still, Minnesota sports a moderate cost of living overall." said Maurie Backman in a press release, a personal finance analyst for The Ascent.
The Ascent equally weighted the three categories of affordability, healthcare, and wellness to determine rankings for the best states to retire.
Affordability was measured by taking state income tax rate data from the Tax Foundation coupled with cost of living data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs.
Access to quality healthcare was determined based on state healthcare quality rankings from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality coupled with access to geriatric care from the United Health Foundation.
Wellness scores were derived from the 2017 Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index.
“The place where you retire could dictate how well you fare financially, mentally, and physically during your golden years. But it’s not just money you need to think about. You’ll also want to find yourself someplace with access to a solid healthcare network and that offers a good quality of life. To this end, The Ascent looked at affordability, access to quality healthcare, and wellness, in determining the best and worst states for retirement,” said Backman in a press release.
See the full report here: https://www.fool.com/the-ascent/research/best-states-to-retire/